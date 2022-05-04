Corning, (GLW) Rises in Light Trading for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLW - Market Data & News Trade

Corning, Inc. (NYSE:GLW) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 3.16% to $37.27 on May 4.

4,583,499 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 5,554,384 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 2.30% so far in 2022.

Corning, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Corning, Inc.

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

