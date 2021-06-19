Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) gains 0.0390% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSOD - Market Data & News Trade

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares gained 0.0390% to end trading Friday at $51.01 per share - a net change of $0.02. Shares traded between $51.19 and $50.45 throughout the day.

About Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. The Company believes people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. It offers organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone's people development solutions are used by more than 6,000 customers of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages.

Visit Cornerstone OnDemand Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cornerstone OnDemand Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer