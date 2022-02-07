Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) rose 13.70% to Close at $16.02 on February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc Inc’s (NYSE: CNR) stock rose $1.93, accounting for a 13.70% increase. Cornerstone Building Brands opened at $14.12 before trading between $16.55 and $14.12 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Cornerstone Building Brands’s market cap rise to $2,022,026,810 on 2,207,918 shares -above their 30-day average of 751,053.

About Cornerstone Building Brands Inc

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, we serve residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multichannel distribution platform that includes approximately 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

