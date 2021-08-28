CoreSite Realty (COR) falls 0.04% for August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CoreSite Realty Corporation Inc’s (NYSE: COR) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.04% decrease. CoreSite Realty opened at $143.62 before trading between $144.08 and $142.91 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw CoreSite Realty’s market cap fall to $6,318,227,511 on 192,790 shares -below their 30-day average of 209,433.

CoreSite Realty employs around 464 people with a head office in Denver, Colorado.

About CoreSite Realty Corporation

CoreSite Realty Corporation delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Its scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Visit CoreSite Realty Corporation's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on CoreSite Realty Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CoreSite Realty Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Biden Vows To Complete Evacuation, Avenge Deaths of 13 US Service Members Atlanta Fed President Bostic Says October Would Be 'Reasonable' Time To Begin Tapering Bond Purchases Texas House Republicans Pass New Voting Restrictions Bill After Months of Democrats' Protests Contaminant Found in Moderna Vaccines in Japan Believed To Be Metallic