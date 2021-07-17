CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) gains 5.28% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPLG - Market Data & News Trade

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE: CPLG) shares gained 5.28%, or $0.7 per share, to close Friday at $13.97. After opening the day at $13.79, shares of CorePoint Lodging fluctuated between $14.13 and $13.60. 588,620 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 305,831. Friday's activity brought CorePoint Lodging’s market cap to $817,572,918.

CorePoint Lodging is headquartered in Irving, Texas..

About CorePoint Lodging Inc

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio of La Quinta branded hotels in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

