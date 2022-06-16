CoreCivic (CXW) Falls 7.11% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CXW - Market Data & News Trade

Today CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) is trading 7.11% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:59:59 est, was $10.81. CoreCivic has moved $0.82 in trading today.

1,193,436 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, CoreCivic has moved YTD 15.75%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About CoreCivic Inc

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. The company is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe the company is the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Its employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

