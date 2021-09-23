CoreCivic (CXW) falls 0.58% on Strong Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CXW - Market Data & News Trade

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW), a Brentwood, Tennessee, company, fell to close at $8.57 Wednesday after losing $0.05 (0.58%) on volume of 816,403 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.85 to a low of $8.55 while CoreCivic’s market cap now stands at $1,030,840,436.

About CoreCivic Inc

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. The company is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe the company is the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Its employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

