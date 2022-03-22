Core Molding (CMT) Climbs 3.61% on March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMT - Market Data & News

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE: CMT) has climbed $0.4 (3.61%) and sits at $11.48, as of 09:55:21 est on March 22.

2,564 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 8.63% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 32.22% over the last 30 days.

Core Molding anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies and its subsidiaries operate in the composites market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of two component reporting units, Core Traditional and Horizon Plastics. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ('SMC'), bulk molding compounds ('BMC'), resin transfer molding ('RTM'), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ('DCPD'), spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics ('GMT'), direct long-fiber thermoplastics ('D-LFT') and structural foam and structural web injection molding ('SIM'). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' manufacturing operations have a significant fixed cost component. Accordingly, during periods of changing demand, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

