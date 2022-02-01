Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) gains 3.79% in Active Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLB - Market Data & News Trade

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares gained 3.79%, or $1.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $27.68. After opening the day at $26.74, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. fluctuated between $28.29 and $26.63. 362,260 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 343,597. Tuesday's activity brought Core Laboratories N.V.’s market cap to $1,281,296,709.

Core Laboratories N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, Noord Holland, and employs more than 4700 people.

About Core Laboratories N.V.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

