Corbus (CRBP) Drops 3.26% for May 4

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) traded 3.26% down on May 4 to close at $0.33.

439,855 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 560,615 shares.

Corbus lost 45.23% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

