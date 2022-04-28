Copart, (CPRT) Up 3.37% for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPRT - Market Data & News Trade

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 3.37% to $116.73 on April 28.

1,231,262 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 1,099,636 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 25.52% so far in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Copart, Inc.

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es).

