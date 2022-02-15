Copart, (CPRT) gains 3.30% in Light Trading on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPRT - Market Data & News Trade

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares gained 3.30%, or $4.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $126.78. After opening the day at $125.03, shares of Copart, fluctuated between $127.06 and $124.40. 1,076,973 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,231,847. Tuesday's activity brought Copart,’s market cap to $30,070,753,086.

Copart, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and employs more than 7600 people.

About Copart, Inc.

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

