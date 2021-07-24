CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR (CTK) drops 12.79% for July 23

CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR (NYSE: CTK) shares dropped 12.79%, or $0.22 per share, to close Friday at $1.50. After opening the day at $1.66, shares of CooTek (Cayman) fluctuated between $1.71 and $1.50. 398,729 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 341,723. Friday's activity brought CooTek (Cayman)’s market cap to $89,515,790.

CooTek (Cayman) is headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai..

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Its mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

