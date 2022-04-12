CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for April 12

CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR (NYSE:CTK) has already climbed $0.0138 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.24, CooTek (Cayman) has moved 5.87% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 12.73% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for CooTek (Cayman) investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:23:05 est.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Its mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

To get more information on CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement