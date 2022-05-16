CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Falls 7.77% on May 16

CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR (NYSE: CTK) shares are down 7.77%, or $0.075 per share, as on 11:44:23 est today. Opening the day at $0.81, 89,119 shares of CooTek (Cayman) have been traded today and the stock has traded between $0.96 and $0.86.

Already the company has moved YTD 87.92%.

CooTek (Cayman) is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc - ADR

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Its mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

