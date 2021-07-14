Continental Resources Inc (OKLA) (CLR) gains 0.05% for July 13

Continental Resources Inc (OKLA) (NYSE: CLR) shares gained 0.05%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $38.23. After opening the day at $38.00, shares of Continental (OKLA) fluctuated between $38.83 and $37.64. 944,616 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,830,405. Tuesday's activity brought Continental (OKLA)’s market cap to $14,050,847,682.

About Continental Resources Inc (OKLA)

Continental Resources is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakotaand Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and its nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2021, the Company will celebrate 54 years of operations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

