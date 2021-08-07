Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) falls 0.28% in Light Trading on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCF - Market Data & News

Today, Contango Oil & Gas Company Inc’s (NYSE: MCF) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.28% decrease. Contango Oil & Gas opened at $3.60 before trading between $3.61 and $3.46 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Contango Oil & Gas’s market cap fall to $706,417,082 on 850,852 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,092,869.

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Louisiana and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

