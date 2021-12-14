Container Store (TCS) falls 2.25% in Active Trading on December 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCS - Market Data & News Trade

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares fell 2.25%, or $0.25 per share, to close Monday at $10.85. After opening the day at $11.00, shares of Container Store fluctuated between $11.05 and $10.65. 565,934 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 396,837. Monday's activity brought Container Store’s market cap to $549,510,283.

Container Store is headquartered in Coppell, Texas, and employs more than 5110 people.

About Container Store Group Inc

The Container Store Group, Inc. is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

