Consumer Portfolio Service, (CPSS) falls 3.08% to Close at $5.66 on August 27

Today, Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CPSS) stock fell $0.18, accounting for a 3.08% decrease. Consumer Portfolio Service, opened at $5.88 before trading between $5.95 and $5.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Consumer Portfolio Service,’s market cap fall to $129,861,280 on 32,634 shares -above their 30-day average of 32,282.

About Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. The company purchases retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

