Consumer Portfolio Service, (CPSS) Climbs 7.71% for May 9

Today, Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) gained $1.08 to end the day Monday at $15.09.

The company opened at $14.01 and shares fluctuated between $15.47 and $13.60 with 485,995 shares trading hands.

Consumer Portfolio Service, is averaging 152,287 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 18.23% YTD.

Consumer Portfolio Service, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

Consumer Portfolio Service,

About Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. The company purchases retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

