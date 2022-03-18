Construction Partners (ROAD) Loses 2.42% on March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROAD - Market Data & News Trade

Construction Partners Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares have fallen 2.42%, or $0.65 per share, as on 12:08:37 est today. Since opening at $26.89, 108,247 shares of Construction Partners have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $26.89 and $25.63.

This year the company is down 8.57%.

Construction Partners anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Construction Partners Inc - Class A

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments.

