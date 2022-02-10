Construction Partners (ROAD) falls 3.68% to Close at $25.94 on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROAD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Construction Partners Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROAD) stock fell $0.99, accounting for a 3.68% decrease. Construction Partners opened at $26.50 before trading between $27.23 and $25.79 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Construction Partners’s market cap fall to $1,068,521,492 on 342,215 shares -below their 30-day average of 442,574.

About Construction Partners Inc - Class A

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments.

Visit Construction Partners Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Construction Partners Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Construction Partners Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Vera Therapeutics Raises $72 Million in Follow-on Equity Offering Sensus Posts Record Fourth Quarter, Beats Top and Bottom Line Estimates Artificial Intelligence Needs To Get Smart — Part I Investors Must Watch US Dollar Volatility Amid Higher Interest Rates