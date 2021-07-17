Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp - Class A (CHFW) gains 0.10% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHFW - Market Data & News

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp - Class A (NYSE: CHFW) shares gained 0.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $9.95. After opening the day at $9.93, shares of Consonance-HFW fluctuated between $9.95 and $9.93. 54,872 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 30,190. Friday's activity brought Consonance-HFW’s market cap to $91,540,000.

About Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp - Class A

Consonance Capital Management was founded in 2007 with approximately $50 million of assets under management by Mitchell Blutt, Benny Soffer and Kevin Livingston. As of March 31, 2021, the fund has grown to approximately $1 billion in assets under management and focuses on equity investments in life sciences companies, with an emphasis on small and mid-cap life sciences companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

