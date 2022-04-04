Consolidated Water (CWCO) Falls 3.08% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWCO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) fell 3.08% Monday.

As of 11:54:06 est, Consolidated Water sits at $11.50 and has moved $0.365 per share.

Consolidated Water has moved 21.47% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 12.33% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Consolidated Water visit the company profile.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

To get more information on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles