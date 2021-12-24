Consolidated Water (CWCO) falls 1.25% to Close at $11.02 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWCO - Market Data & News Trade

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO), a 4th Floor West Bay Road P O Box 1114, Grand Cayman, company, fell to close at $11.02 Thursday after losing $0.14 (1.25%) on volume of 28,566 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.24 to a low of $10.97 while Consolidated Water’s market cap now stands at $167,621,903.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

