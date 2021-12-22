Consolidated Water (CWCO) falls 0.28% to Close at $10.84 on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWCO - Market Data & News Trade

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares fell 0.28%, or $0.03 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.84. After opening the day at $10.91, shares of Consolidated Water fluctuated between $10.98 and $10.80. 57,922 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 74,937. Tuesday's activity brought Consolidated Water’s market cap to $164,883,977.

Consolidated Water is headquartered in 4th Floor West Bay Road P O Box 1114, Grand Cayman..

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

