Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Loses 2.66% on March 31

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) has dropped $0.16 (2.66%) and is currently sitting at $5.86, as of 11:50:37 est on March 31.

54,839 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 5.61% over the last 5 days and shares fell 15.45% over the last 30 days.

Consolidated Communications anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From its first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live.

