Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Falls in Active Trading for May 6

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded 2.57% down on May 6 to close at $6.07.

455,868 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 386,772 shares.

Consolidated Communications lost 16.71% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From its first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

