Consolidated Communications (CNSL) falls 2.22% for January 26

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares fell 2.22%, or $0.16 per share, to close Wednesday at $7.06. After opening the day at $7.25, shares of Consolidated Communications fluctuated between $7.42 and $6.91. 416,920 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 271,556. Wednesday's activity brought Consolidated Communications’s market cap to $697,204,546.

Consolidated Communications is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, and employs more than 4100 people.

About Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From its first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

