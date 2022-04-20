Conoco Phillips (COP) Up 1.09% for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COP - Market Data & News Trade

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) shares moved 1.09% today on 6,047,436 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 6,752,420 shares traded.

After closing today at $102.67 the company has a 50 day moving average of $99.99.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

Conoco Phillips has gained 41.83% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Conoco Phillips visit the company profile.

About Conoco Phillips

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15 countries, $63 billion of total assets, and approximately 9,800 employees at Sept. 30, 2020. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,108 MBOED for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2019.

To get more information on Conoco Phillips and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Conoco Phillips's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week