Conoco Phillips (COP) gains 2.26% on Strong Volume February 11

Today, Conoco Phillips Inc’s (NYSE: COP) stock gained $2.07, accounting for a 2.26% increase. Conoco Phillips opened at $91.90 before trading between $93.69 and $91.35 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Conoco Phillips’s market cap rise to $123,347,911,002 on 9,493,061 shares -above their 30-day average of 9,048,158.

Conoco Phillips employs around 10400 people with a head office in Houston, Texas.

About Conoco Phillips

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15 countries, $63 billion of total assets, and approximately 9,800 employees at Sept. 30, 2020. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,108 MBOED for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

