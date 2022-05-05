ConnectOne (CNOB) Loses 4.06% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNOB - Market Data & News Trade

Today ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNOB) is trading 4.06% down.

The latest price, as of 11:52:32 est, was $27.85. ConnectOne has fallen $1.175 in trading today.

27,834 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, ConnectOne has moved YTD 11.11%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.

