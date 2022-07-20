Connect (CNTB) Down in Light Trading for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNTB - Market Data & News Trade

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 5.04% to $0.87 on July 20.

218,164 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 497,191 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 82.14% so far in 2022.

Connect shares have traded in a range between $0.56 and $29.27 over the past twelve months.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd - ADR

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from its T cell-driven research. Its lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα), which is a validated target for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. Its second lead product candidate is CBP-307, a modulator of a T cell receptor known as sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1).

