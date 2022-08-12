Conifer (CNFR) Gains in Active Trading for August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNFR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) traded 41.94% up on August 12 to close at $2.20.

1,183,230 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,598 shares.

Conifer lost 33.19% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-09.

About Conifer Holdings Inc

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of its specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer Holdings utilizes a multi-channel distribution approach, but largely market through independent agents.

