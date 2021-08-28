Condor Hospitality (CDOR) falls 1.72% in Light Trading on August 27

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: CDOR) shares fell 1.72%, or $0.1 per share, to close Friday at $5.70. After opening the day at $5.82, shares of Condor Hospitality fluctuated between $5.82 and $5.70. 9,717 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,613. Friday's activity brought Condor Hospitality’s market cap to $83,893,085.

Condor Hospitality is headquartered in Norfolk, Nebraska..

About Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas ('MSAs') with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

