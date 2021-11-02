Concrete Pumping (BBCP) gains 2.67% to Close at $8.83 on November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBCP - Market Data & News Trade

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: BBCP) gained to close at $8.83 Monday after gaining $0.23 (2.67%) on volume of 76,509 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.88 to a low of $8.55 while Concrete Pumping’s market cap now stands at $499,724,526.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc - Class A

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what the Company believes are the only established, national brands in both geographies - Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company's large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of October 31, 2020, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

