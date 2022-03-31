Concentrix (CNXC) Drops 2.97% on March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNXC - Market Data & News Trade

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) shares are down 2.97%, or $5.18 per share, as on 11:52:18 est today. Since opening the day at $173.92, 155,177 shares of Concentrix have traded hands and the stock has traded between $176.41 and $168.25.

Already the company has moved YTD 2.35%.

Concentrix anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Concentrix visit the company profile.

About Concentrix Corporation

Concentrix Corporation is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design.

