Comtech (CMTL) Rises 5.30% on July 8

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) moved 5.30% Friday.

As of 11:51:58 est, Comtech sits at $9.73 and has climbed $0.49 per share in trading so far.

Comtech has moved 30.40% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 60.69% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-10-04.

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

