Comstock Mining (LODE) falls 3.37% to Close at $2.58 on October 1

Today, Comstock Mining Inc Inc’s (NYSE: LODE) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 3.37% decrease. Comstock Mining opened at $2.66 before trading between $2.66 and $2.55 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Comstock Mining’s market cap fall to $139,721,229 on 661,880 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,196,077.

About Comstock Mining Inc

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of itd existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company's goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of its northern Nevada based platform.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

