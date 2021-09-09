Comscore (SCOR) falls 1.46% in Light Trading on September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCOR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Comscore Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: SCOR) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 1.46% decrease. Comscore opened at $4.10 before trading between $4.15 and $3.92 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Comscore’s market cap fall to $333,693,682 on 340,916 shares -below their 30-day average of 813,001.

About Comscore Inc.

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

