Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) gains 4.27% on Strong Volume March 2

Computer Programs & Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares gained 4.27%, or $1.34 per share, to close Wednesday at $32.72. After opening the day at $31.47, shares of Computer Programs & Systems fluctuated between $32.85 and $30.86. 117,507 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 108,196. Wednesday's activity brought Computer Programs & Systems’s market cap to $479,297,022.

Computer Programs & Systems is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama..

About Computer Programs & Systems Inc

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

