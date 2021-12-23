Compass (COMP) falls 4.15% on Moderate Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COMP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Compass Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: COMP) stock fell $0.4, accounting for a 4.15% decrease. Compass opened at $9.69 before trading between $9.90 and $9.23 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Compass’s market cap fall to $3,649,298,650 on 1,979,671 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,503,281.

About Compass Inc - Class A

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

