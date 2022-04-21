Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Falls in Active Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. - ADR (NYSE:CCU) lost $0.16 to finish the day Thursday at $14.03.

The company began the day at $14.34 and shares fluctuated between $14.42 and $14.00 with 142,660 shares trading hands.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas is averaging 125,727 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 13.53% YTD.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. - ADR

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

