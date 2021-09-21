Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) falls 3.72% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SID - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: SID) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 3.72% decrease. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional opened at $5.41 before trading between $5.48 and $5.24 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s market cap fall to $7,534,255,575 on 5,192,433 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,642,176.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

