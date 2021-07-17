Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) gains 0.33% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVLT - Market Data & News Trade

Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares gained 0.33%, or $0.25 per share, to close Friday at $76.60. After opening the day at $76.07, shares of Commvault Systems fluctuated between $77.37 and $75.60. 409,168 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 300,570. Friday's activity brought Commvault Systems’s market cap to $3,529,615,475.

Commvault Systems is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey..

About Commvault Systems Inc

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

