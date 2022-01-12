Community West Bancshares (CWBC) falls 0.44% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWBC - Market Data & News Trade

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) fell to close at $13.56 Tuesday after losing $0.06 (0.44%) on volume of 1,941 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.78 to a low of $13.56 while Community West Bancshares’s market cap now stands at $116,835,482.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bank is the largest publicly traded and only community bank headquartered and serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with full-service banking branch offices in Goleta, Oxnard, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Ventura. Founded in 1989, the bank has grown to over one billion dollars in assets.Community West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community West Bancshares, a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. In April 2020, Community West Bank was awarded a 'Premier' rating by The Findley Reports.In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

