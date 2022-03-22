Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Climbs 2.41% on March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWBC - Market Data & News Trade

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) shares climbed 2.41%, or $0.35 per share, as on 11:50:40 est today. Since opening at $14.60, 7,752 shares of Community West Bancshares have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $14.85 and $14.60.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 8.68%.

Community West Bancshares expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Community West Bancshares visit the company profile.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bank is the largest publicly traded and only community bank headquartered and serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with full-service banking branch offices in Goleta, Oxnard, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Ventura. Founded in 1989, the bank has grown to over one billion dollars in assets.Community West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community West Bancshares, a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. In April 2020, Community West Bank was awarded a 'Premier' rating by The Findley Reports.In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

To get more information on Community West Bancshares and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Community West Bancshares's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles