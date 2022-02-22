Community Healthcare (CHCT) falls 3.00% on Strong Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHCT - Market Data & News Trade

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT) shares fell 3.00%, or $1.31 per share, to close Tuesday at $42.43. After opening the day at $43.47, shares of Community Healthcare fluctuated between $43.88 and $42.17. 150,187 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 98,157. Tuesday's activity brought Community Healthcare’s market cap to $1,060,007,730.

Community Healthcare is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee..

About Community Healthcare Trust Inc

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in its target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $735.4 millionin 141 real estate properties as of December 31, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 3.1 million square feet.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

