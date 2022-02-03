Community Health Systems, (CYH) falls 2.38% in Light Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Community Health Systems, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: CYH) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 2.38% decrease. Community Health Systems, opened at $12.86 before trading between $13.22 and $12.67 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Community Health Systems,’s market cap fall to $1,679,091,612 on 785,882 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,341,897.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 85 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

