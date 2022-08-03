Community Health Systems, (CYH) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYH - Market Data & News Trade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has already gained $0.22 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.85, Community Health Systems, has moved 7.72% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 43.23% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Community Health Systems, investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Community Health Systems, Inc. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:44 est.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 85 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville.

To get more information on Community Health Systems, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Community Health Systems, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles